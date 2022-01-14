Delays In Getting COVID Test Results Reported At Pop-Up Sites

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Omicron variant, which is more contagious and spreads rapidly, is causing concern for the healthcare system and hospitals. “As far as getting this and getting it over with, look the healthcare system cannot handle this,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami. She said with the COVID cases running rampant thanks to the Omicron variant, capacity at our hospitals continues to be challenged. “Independent of COVID-19, if every one of us was to get pneumonia or the flu, all at the same time, the healthcare system is not equipped to handle this volume nor the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO