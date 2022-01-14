ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Delays In Getting COVID Test Results Reported At Pop-Up Sites

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Southwest Miami-Dade woman is trying to raise awareness about delays in getting COVID test results from pop-up sites and she says she was tested 17 days ago and has still not heard what the results were. AnaBelle Ramos told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench she took...

