There is a routine I have when looking ahead to the next Los Angeles Clippers game. First, I’ll check the team’s recent results; a move designed to identify any patterns in their form that I wouldn’t have otherwise spotted while going game by game. Secondly, I’ll pull up the opponent’s last few games for similar reasons to the above, but also because theirs are more likely to have passed me by. Then, and this may be a product of this crazy season we’re witnessing, I’ll check the injury reports for both teams. That’s where I was stopped in my tracks this time around.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO