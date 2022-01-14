What Retailers Need to Modernize the Checkout Experience

As with most things, retail was thrown into turmoil in 2020 and 2021. Many say that the pandemic accelerated a technology-fueled industry evolution that was already underway, but that doesn't provide much solace to the closed stores, shuttered brands and bankruptcies left in its wake. If 2020 was a year of devastation in retail, 2021 was one of evaluation and reconstruction, with a pattern of stops and starts as companies tried to figure out how to engage shoppers safely and effectively while contending with supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Although Covid-19 has continued to tear through communities globally, we've begun figuring out how to live with — or around — it. The permanent ways in which consumers have shifted how they live, work and shop are becoming clear, and retailers are responding. The question now is, what will define retail in 2022, as we slowly and cautiously return to some version of normalcy?

RETAIL ・ 23 HOURS AGO