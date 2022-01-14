ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Austin Gayle on Wild Card Weekend, Weddle’s return, coaching carousel + more NFL storylines

By Porter Larsen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFF’s Austin Gayle joins The Drive to discuss the NFL Wild Card...

The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
Eric Weddle
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Land 21st Overall Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are slated to make the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team’s draft slot finalized thanks to the results from Wild Card weekend. It’s a draft spot that New England is pretty familiar with. The Patriots have picked 21st a total of six times in the franchise’s history, though it has been a decade since the team last picked in that spot. New England has drafted in the spot four times since Bill Belichick took over, and the results have been pretty good with those four selections. Here’s a look at who the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald issues stern reminder to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady achieved during the 2021 regular season or even throughout his career. As the Rams gear up for their divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald made sure to remind Brady and everyone else that the regular season and past achievements don’t matter that much in the postseason.
NFL

