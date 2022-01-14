11 Best Magnetic Knife Sets That Look Great on Every Kitchen Counter

Do you have the ‘vitamin corner’ on your counter?? The other day during our meeting, Emily was telling us that this was a real pain point in her family: a bunch of UGGO JUGGOS of daily vitamins shoved into the corner of her kitchen counter because they have different vitamins for every family member + they need to be HIGHLY accessible. And while you can store some vitamins in your bathroom medicine cabinet (or not in your medicine cabinet, throwback to that design debate), others need to be taken with food and need to be near the kitchen. Plus, it’s already hard enough to remember to take your vitamins, which is why so many of us do the counter sprawl. It’s time to find a better way. So today, we’re giving you options on options of pretty vitamin storage to ease your pain points and keep your kitchen clutter-free (but still functional, obviously). We have everything from a 2-minute quick fix to renovation-based options so there’s truly something for everyone here.

