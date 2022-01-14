ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodcroft withdraws from position with Olympic hockey team

Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Todd Woodcroft, head men's hockey coach at the University of Vermont, will not participate in next month's Olympics as originally planned. Woodcroft...

BC Heights

Five Eagles Named to U.S. Olympic Hockey Teams

Among their numerous accolades, Boston College women’s hockey head coach Katie Crowley and men’s hockey head coach Jerry York have coached a total of 10 Eagles who have suited up at previous Olympic Games—eight for Crowley and two for York. On Jan. 1, USA Hockey announced that...
BOSTON, MA
kfgo.com

UND Goalie Tomek named to Slovakia Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Former University of North Dakota goaltender Matej Tomek has been named to the 2022 Slovakia Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team on Tuesday morning, as announced by the nation. Tomek is the 31st UND product to compete at the Winter Olympics in men’s ice hockey,...
Todd Woodcroft
NBC26

10 players to watch on the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team

With the NHL once again not allowing its players to compete in the Winter Olympics, the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team won't house nearly as much star power as it would if NHLers were competing. Still, there are a number of key players to keep an eye on when the men's competition begins in February. Many of them are young up-and-comers, and others are former NHL players hoping to prove that they still belong in the top hockey league in the world.
teamusa.org

College Hockey At The Core Of Team USA Roster, Style At 2022 Winter Olympics

Jake Sanderson (left) competes during the men's gold-medal game at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships on Jan. 5, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. The U.S. men’s hockey program learned a lesson from the Winter Olympic Games PyeongChang 2018. The success of Ryan Donato, Jordan Greenway and Troy Terry led them to believe that college hockey players can make a noticeable difference and the path to success should involve more players from the NCAA.
KEYC

Nathan Smith selected to USA Men’s Olympic hockey team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings will be making the trip to represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics with junior forward Nathan Smith. Once the National Hockey League announced its players would not be participating in the games last month, it opened...
MANKATO, MN
kvsc.org

Huskies’ Larson, Hentges, Perbix Named to U.S. Olympic Hockey Team

Three Huskies have been named to join team U.S.A.’s men’s hockey roster for the 2022 Olympics. On January 6th, U.S.A. Hockey announced that St. Cloud State bench boss Brett Larson would join the coaching staff. Larson will serve as an assistant coach under David Quinn, the former New York Rangers head coach.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WCAX

The state of Vermont men’s hockey with Todd Woodcroft

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been a tumultuous last few years for the UVM men’s hockey program, with the Cats welcoming in an entirely new coaching staff, playing the transfer and international recruiting games, and trying to find their footing in one of the best conferences in the country. We caught up with head coach Todd Woodcroft to check in on the state of Vermont Hockey.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Hockey Writers

2022 Olympic Men’s Hockey Team Czechia Preview

The Olympics is widely thought of as the most prestigious international hockey tournament. Sadly, NHL players will not be participating this year, much to the chagrin of players like Brad Marchand. Despite the disappointment, Czechia has a strong veteran-heavy roster vying for a chance at Olympic gold. At the 2018...
Deadline

Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut

Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added. NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming. The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
STAMFORD, CT
mynbc5.com

Moltzan breaks down how she will view success at Olympics

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A former Catamount is preparing for her shot at Olympic glory. While at Vermont, Paula Moltzan won the 2017 NCAA championship in Slalom. Now, she's getting ready to compete in her first Olympics as a member of the United States Alpine Ski Team. As Beijing rapidly...
BURLINGTON, VT
