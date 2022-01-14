ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation leads to drug arrests of 2 Celina residents

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
Katrina M Fuson, 30, and Philip M Rasawehr, 39 (Mercer County Sheriff's Office)

MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced the arrest of two Celina residents today after months of investigation.

According to a release, Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and the Grand Lake Drug Taskforce have been working together on the investigation after receiving numerous tips.

Katrina Fuson, 30, of Celina was arrested on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of trafficking in drugs.

Fuson’s bond was set at $100,000 with a 10 percent provision.

Philip Rasawehr, 39, of Celina was also charged. Rasawehr is currently in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility serving time on an unrelated charge.

Rasawehr was served today with charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Rasawher’s bond was also set at $100,000 with a ten percent provision.

Mercer County Sheriff’s office said that deputies are still at the residence executing the search warrant and the case remains under investigation. They also said no other information will be released at this time.

