Maumelle police ending ‘active search’ for missing paddleboarder Ashley Haynes
MAUMELLE, Ark. – Police in Maumelle said late Friday afternoon that they are ending the active search for a missing paddleboarder.
Officials with the Maumelle Police Department said they will now move the search for Ashley Haynes into a recovery mode.
Haynes was last seen Wednesday afternoon when she was paddling away from her home on the Arkansas River.
Investigators said she had left a note stating she would return around 5 p.m., and when she did not return by that time her family notified police.Police: Search continues for missing paddle boarder near Maumelle
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.
Comments / 2