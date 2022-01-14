ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumelle, AR

Maumelle police ending ‘active search’ for missing paddleboarder Ashley Haynes

By Bill Smith
 5 days ago

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Police in Maumelle said late Friday afternoon that they are ending the active search for a missing paddleboarder.

Officials with the Maumelle Police Department said they will now move the search for Ashley Haynes into a recovery mode.

Haynes was last seen Wednesday afternoon when she was paddling away from her home on the Arkansas River.

Investigators said she had left a note stating she would return around 5 p.m., and when she did not return by that time her family notified police.

Police: Search continues for missing paddle boarder near Maumelle

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments / 2

Shane 49
5d ago

Prayers to the family. I don't know her but I feel for family not knowing where she is .God bless and keep you .

Reply
3
 

