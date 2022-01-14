March Canola Faces a Difficult Week

Consolidation has been the dominant trend in the live cattle market over the last several weeks. Fortunately, the market has left in its wake objective risk parameters from which to gauge directional bias. To the upside, February live cattle have the corrective high left at $141.425 and to the downside the corrective low at $136.025. Within that range, traders also have the 50- and 100-day moving averages, which have bracketed price action nicely the last week and change. Before Tuesday morning trade, the 50-day moving average sits at $137.969 and the 100-day moving average is at $136.108. These two sets of risk parameters should offer solid guidance for picking the next short- and intermediate-term trends. Separately, on-balance volume had been in a long-term decline dating back to Dec. 13. It is too early to say that indicator has bottomed, but it is worth monitoring to see if bulls are about to wrestle back control of daily price flow from bears.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO