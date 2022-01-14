ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March Canola Faces a Difficult Week

By Cliff Jamieson
dtnpf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs seen on the attached chart, March canola broke out lower from a triangle consolidation pattern in Jan. 13 trade, falling below the contract's 50-day moving average that has triggered further technical selling, while finding support at mid-December lows in Jan. 14 trade. The March closed $1.90/metric ton lower, at $982.90/mt...

www.dtnpf.com

