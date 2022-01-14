ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Majority of Trump's post-presidency endorsements have questioned 2020 election results

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the 93 candidates endorsed by Trump...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

More than 30 former Trump officials hold secret call aimed at working against the former president's efforts to sway 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election

Nearly three dozen former Trump officials held a conference call last Monday to discuss undermining their former boss's influence in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Among those who participated were former White House communications directors Alyssa Farah Griffin and Anthony Scaramucci, former White House chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, former Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Pence Olivia Troye, according to CNN, which first reported the news.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden gets lowest approval poll in presidency and 70% think country headed in wrong direction

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Nbc#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCAX

Vt. election officials launch effort to counter Trump’s election lies

Bill would require NH schools to list suicide prevention hotline on student IDs. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is backing a bill that would require public schools in the Granite State to add the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to student IDs. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Task...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy