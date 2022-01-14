ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Local woman sentenced to 20 years after 2019 manslaughter charges

 5 days ago
Courtney Rice

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (NEXSTAR) — An Ector County jury has determined the fate of Courtney Chelle Rice, who was convicted of manslaughter. Rice will spend the next 20 years in prison. Rice was found guilty of shooting and killing Jose Hernandez back in 2019. You can find our previous coverage of that story here.

