Local woman sentenced to 20 years after 2019 manslaughter charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Saturday, January 15th started out like any other day. “Ma’Lyiah and her sister Bailey have daily chores, and one of them is they walk their six dogs. They have four Pitbulls and then two little bitty dogs. It’s just part of what they do. They’re used to it, they take them […]

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO