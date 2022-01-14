Local woman sentenced to 20 years after 2019 manslaughter charges
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (NEXSTAR) — An Ector County jury has determined the fate of Courtney Chelle Rice, who was convicted of manslaughter. Rice will spend the next 20 years in prison. Rice was found guilty of shooting and killing Jose Hernandez back in 2019. You can find our previous coverage of that story here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
