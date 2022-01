MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd begins Wednesday in St. Paul. While Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty last month in this case, Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane have all pleaded not guilty. Under federal rules, trials are not televised. While Chauvin never testified in his trial, legal experts including Joe Tamburino believe the three defendants will testify. “They have to get up on stand to say they did not aid and abet or help Mr. Chauvin deprive the rights of Mr. Floyd,” Tamburino said. The three former officers who...

