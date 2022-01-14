ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nakobe Dean Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Andrew Carroll
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 5 days ago
Nakobe Dean has Declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Declarations Update:

  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia S Lewis Cine declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 14th, 2022 - Georgia RB Zamir White declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • January 12th, 2022 - Georgia RB James Cook declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a post on social media today, Dean wrote:

"I would first like to thank God, for blessing me to be able to be in this position. If it weren't for HIm, I would not be here today. The past three years at the University of Georgia have been nothing short of amazing and I will never forget the unwavering support I have received from the greatest fans in college football.

I would like to thank my family for continuously being in my corner no matter what and supporting me through all of my endeavors up to this point. I am forever grateful for you instilling such a great work ethic into me.

Lastly, I would like to thank the entire UGA coaching and Athletic Staff as well as every instructor, mentor, and peer I have encountered during my time here. I appreciate you all for believing in me and pushing me to measures beyond what I could imagine.

After much thought and prayer, I have decided to forgo my senior year at UGA and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft."

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

  • January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal
  • January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal
  • January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.
  • January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources
  • Janaury 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

  • Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
  • George Pickens, WR, Junior
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Junior
  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior
  • Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
  • Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft
  • Tykee Smith, DB, Junior
  • Travon Walker, DL, Junior
  • Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
  • John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior
  • James Cook, RB, Senior *declared for NFL Draft
  • Zamir White, RB, Senior
  • Quay Walker, LB, Senior
  • Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
  • Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Derrion Kendrick, DB, Senior
  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022
  • William Poole, DB, Senior
  • Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior
  • Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Channing Tindall, LB, Senior
  • Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior
  • Jake Carmada, P, Senior
  • Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

