CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game postponed due to COVID-19

DENVER (CBS4) – Avalanche fans have voted en masse and selected Nazem Kadri to the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Kadri will be the third Avalanche member voted to the All-Star team. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) “Naz” joins Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar as part of the Avalanche delegation. MacKinnon will captain the Central division, and Avs coach Jared Bednar will coach the Central division team. (credit: Getty Images) DU alum and current Anaheim Duck Troy Terry was also voted in, as well as Penguins forward Jake Guentzel and Lightning forward Steven Stamkos, as part of the Last Men In competition.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO