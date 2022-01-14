Real Estate Corner: A resolution you can keep

Every January we participate in a time-honored social ritual where we take stock of ourselves and the ways that we’re lacking, itemize them, and commit to throwing money and time at their undoing. It’s called: making New Year’s resolutions. This year, after last year and the year before that, it feels a bit… hypocritical of society to ask us to take the high road, tbh. Spending any more than a minute on our personal shortcomings feels like when your friend with perfect skin tells you not to look at them because they have one tiny red zit on their chin. The world is a dumpster fire, and honestly, why add to that with self-improvement gasoline? As writer Sarah Lazarus tweeted a few weeks ago, “no new years resolutions. it is the circumstances turn to improve.” But even better, I think, is setting some New Year’s resolutions that are incredibly easy to accomplish. Save the self-criticism for when times are good. Revel in the joy of crossing something off your list of goals right this very minute. Some suggestions:

