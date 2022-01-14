Chiefs' Josh Gordon: 2021 season falls flat

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house.
The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England.
Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022.
Unrestricted Free Agents
J.C. Jackson, CB
Devin McCourty, S
Dont’a Hightower, LB
Jamie Collins, LB
Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB
Carl...
Comments / 0