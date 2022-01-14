ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Late Joachim Andersen own goal earns Brighton a point against Crystal Palace

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umQoh_0dm9VAXr00

Brighton overcame a missed a penalty and a disallowed goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with rivals Crystal Palace thanks to a late own goal from Joachim Andersen.

Albion looked set to slip to a galling loss after Conor Gallagher’s seventh goal of the season gave Palace an undeserved second-half lead.

But the Eagles were unable to snatch all three points in Sussex for the third successive season as Andersen inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net three minutes from time.

Seagulls midfielder Pascal Gross had seen a weak first-half spot-kick kept out by Jack Butland before Neal Maupay had a close-range strike ruled out for a foul on the Palace goalkeeper just moments later.

VAR was at the heart of the drama, with referee Robert Jones consulting the pitch-side monitor ahead of both decisions.

Butland was in inspired form to keep Patrick Vieira’s visitors in the contest.

In addition to the maiden top-flight penalty save of his career, the former England international produced fine stops to deny Leandro Trossard and Jakub Moder, while the latter also struck the crossbar.

The entertaining south-coast stalemate moved Brighton to eighth on goal difference, three places and four points above their opponents.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Enock Mwepu out of Brighton’s game with Crystal Palace

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace due to a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend’s FA Cup win at West Brom. Centre-back Adam Webster is fit to return after sitting out at The Hawthorns as a precaution, while Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo could make his top-flight debut having been recalled from a loan spell at Belgian club Beerschot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea look to get back on track at Brighton after coming unstuck against a dominant Man City to all but end their Premier League title hopes.Brighton will be tough opposition and even snatched a point last month at Stamford Bridge thanks to Danny Welbeck. Graham Potter’s side also fought back last time out to draw at home to Crystal Palace, showing their mental resilience. This game is being played tonight due to the European champions’ commitment to play in the Club World Cup, shifting from the original 8 February date, a move that Thomas Tuchel is struggling to come to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Jack Butland
Person
Jakub Moder
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Hakim Ziyech hits opener

Follow live updates as Brighton host Chelsea in the Premier League tonight. Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking to respond to their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, a result which left the Blues 13 points behind the Premier League leaders in the table and the Chelsea manager conceding that their title hopes are out of their hands.In any case, Chelsea are without a win in three in the Premier League, a run which started with a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton in late December, with Danny Welbeck’s late header rescuing a point for Graham Potter’s side. Although...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Alan Shearer ‘not having’ Thomas Tuchel’s reasoning for Brighton draw

Alan Shearer believes that Thomas Tuchel’s claim that Chelsea’s players are “tired” is no excuse for their poor form given the strength of the squad at the German’s disposal.A draw at Brighton on Tuesday evening was Chelsea’s seventh in their last 13 Premier League games, a run that has seen them fade from the title race.Tuchel said afterwards that his players need “some days off” having been left fatigued by a busy period.However Shearer, casting his eye over an impressive away bench at the Amex Stadium, believes that Tuchel is in no place to complain, and that fatigue was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Own Goal#Goal Difference#Brighton#Eagles#Var
The Independent

Chelsea’s title hopes suffer blow as battling Brighton hit back to claim point

Chelsea’s unconvincing form continued as their winless run stretched to four Premier League games following an entertaining 1-1 draw at Brighton. Hakim Ziyech fired the European champions into a first-half lead at the Amex Stadium with a low strike against the run of play.But the third-placed Blues were second best for much of the evening and could have few complaints about stand-in Seagulls skipper Adam Webster levelling with a thumping 60th-minute header.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of title contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley request postponement of Watford game

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues.The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford....
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy