▶ Watch Video: Alarming number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in U.S. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 may be linked to a lifelong health problem for some children who contract the disease. The study, published on January 7, found that children and teens are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes a month or more after their COVID infection, compared to those who did not have COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO