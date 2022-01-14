Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department distributing disability awareness stickers

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department is distributing disability alert stickers.

The Ithaca Times reports the bright yellow stickers give first responders the information they need before approaching a home. They’re available at the Sheriff’s Department civil window Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Groups that might want to distribute the stickers to their members can call 607 257-1345 ext. 4456 to make arrangements.

