Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department distributing disability awareness stickers

 5 days ago

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department is distributing disability alert stickers.

The Ithaca Times reports the bright yellow stickers give first responders the information they need before approaching a home. They’re available at the Sheriff’s Department civil window Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Groups that might want to distribute the stickers to their members can call 607 257-1345 ext. 4456 to make arrangements.

Deputies give update on fatal multi-vehicle wreck in Seneca County that killed longtime teacher

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has provided more information on the fatal crash that claimed the life of a longtime South Seneca Central School District educator. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of State Route 96A and County Road 129 in Lodi for the report of a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries and entrapment.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Woman accused of illegally practicing midwifery with Elizabeth Catlin turns down plea deal

An Allegany County woman accused of practicing midwifery illegally has refused a plea deal. The Finger Lakes Times reports Melissa Carman of Belfast faces charges of unauthorized practice of a profession and hindering prosecution. She’s accused of helping Elizabeth Catlin deliver babies and of giving her prescription maternity drugs without a prescription. District Attorney Todd Casella says a trial has been scheduled for May.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
