ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Liam Taylor Returns on MTK Card, February 18 at University of Bolton Stadium

By Random Hits
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTK Global will head back to the University of Bolton Stadium with a night of boxing next month - with some of the best British talent on display. The event takes place on Friday 18 February and is brought together by Johnney Roye for MTK Global, and tickets for the show...

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Boxing Scene

Thurman-Barrios Could Become WBC Eliminator, Winner Fights Spence or Ugas, Says Thurman

The winner of the Keith Thurman-Mario Barrios welterweight bout could be rewarded with an immediate title shot, according to former titlist Thurman. The Clearwater, Florida native suggested Tuesday that he believes his non-title Fox pay-per-view fight with Barrios on Feb. 5 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas could be changed to an eliminator, meaning the winner of that bout would be next in line to face the winner of the Errol Spence Jr.-Yordenis Ugas title unification bout reported to land sometime in the spring; Spence holds the IBF and WBC welterweight titles, while Ugas is the WBA titlist.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtk Global#Professional Boxing#Combat#Mtk Card#British#Vip#Commonwealth#European
The Independent

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua and predicts Oleksandr Usyk will ‘smash him’ in rematch

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua and maintains Oleksandr Usyk will “smash” him in their heavyweight world title rematch.Joshua is still destined for shot at winning back the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles that Usyk took back in September last year.While Fury continues to wait for the politics of the sport to play out ahead of a probable mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte, despite purse being bids delayed again.But despite no prospect of Fury and Joshua fighting any time soon, Fury reacted angrily after Derek Chisora tipped Joshua to beat him, with the WBC title holder maintaining...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would relish chance to face Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou would relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Tyson Fury in his next fight.The 35-year-old UFC heavyweight champion faces former team-mate Ciryl Gane in a unification bout in Anaheim California at the weekend, but would take to the octagon with WBC champion Fury having challenged him to a contest wearing MMA’s lighter gloves.Asked if everything goes to plan against Gane whether he would rather face him or defend his title against Jon Jones in his next fight, the Predator told a press conference: “If you give me the two options, I would choose fighting Tyson Fury.One of...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Full card set for Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Williams on Feb 5

Following the announcement by the Welsh Government that indoor sports events can resume in Wales, BOXXER is pleased to announce that the long-awaited showdown between bitter rivals Chris Eubank Jr. (31-2, 23 KO’s) and Liam Williams (23-3-1, 18 KO’s), presented in association with Wasserman Boxing, will take place at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday, February 5, live and exclusively on Sky Sports.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
TENNIS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua is Too Big Not To Happen

Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Johsua, believes a domestic blockbuster with Tyson Fury is simply too big of a fight not to happen in the future. Joshua was outboxed over twelve rounds last September, when he fought Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On a date in April or May,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Khan Reacts To Hearn Saying Conor Benn Would KO Him in Two Rounds

Amir Khan says he is not ruling out a future showdown with Conor Benn, but insists he is currently on a different path. Khan is training in Colorado as he prepares for his long-awaited grudge fight against Kell Brook in Manchester on February 19. Undefeated welterweight, Benn, has called for...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bradley: Spence Running Away From Crawford, I'm Worried About His Eye in Ugas Fight

Timothy Bradley Jr. has developed into one of boxing’s most brutally honest analysts ever since retiring in 2016 with a record of 33 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw. The former 140 and 147-pound champion currently serves as a color commentator for ESPN, and the boxer-turned-broadcaster joined Max Kellerman’s show “Max on Boxing” to breakdown the current welterweight picture involving its three titlists in WBC and IBF crown holder Errol Spence Jr, WBA champion Yordenis Ugas and WBO belt holder Terrence Crawford.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andrew Moloney: Australia, Japan Have Great Boxing History, Hope Ioka And I Can Add To This

Andrew Moloney remains focused on a specific target for his first fight in the new year. The former secondary junior bantamweight titleholder continues to campaign for a showdown with Japan’s four-division and reigning WBO 115-pound titlist Kazuto Ioka. The dream was kept alive after Ioka retained his title for the fourth time with a twelve-round win over countryman Ryoji Fukunaga last New Year’s Eve in Tokyo.
WORLD
The Independent

Brighton promote David Weir to assistant technical director

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Boxing Scene

Martin Bakole Petitions IBF To Block Hrgovic-Yoka, Seeks Rescheduled Fight With Yoka

The one heavyweight willing to next face Filip Hrgovic could wind up having to go to the back of the line. BoxingScene.com has learned that Tony Yoka could be forced to bow out of an ordered final title eliminator with Hrgovic, with the winner of the still-discussed fight to become the IBF heavyweight mandatory challenger to reigning and unified IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13KOs). Paris’ Yoka accepted an invitation from the New Jersey-based sanctioning body on January 13, at which point he was instructed to begin talks with Croatia’s Hrgovic for a fight between former amateur rivals.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ruben Torres Returns on February 18, Headlines Thompson Boxing Card

Ready to challenge the best in the division, undefeated lightweight Ruben "Ace" Torres (17-0, 14 KOs) of South-Central L.A., Calif., who is looking to contend for a world title, is one-step closer to that goal as he headlines Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event, on Friday, February 18th, 2022. Torres will face an opponent TBA in the 10-round main event.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy