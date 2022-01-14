ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 charged for drugs, stolen Dodge Charger

By Morgan Mitchell
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested in Cordova Thursday after riding in a stolen Dodge Charger with drugs, guns, burglary tools and large amounts of money, police say.

Anthony Green, Victor Ordaz, Ladarius Rodgers and Cory Simmons were charged after police observed a fraudulent tag number on the vehicle.

Police chase ends with attempted carjacking in Southeast Memphis

Around 2 p.m., officers saw the Charger traveling on Germantown Road and turn into a shopping center near Chimneyrock Boulevard.

Green, who was the driver, exited the vehicle and went into a nail shop, police say.

When officers approached the Charger, they smelled marijuana and saw smoke coming out of the windows.

Officers were able to detain passengers Rodgers and Simmons from the vehicle. Police say they found a gun, marijuana and $579 in cash located on Rodgers.

The third passenger, Ordaz, tried to run away, but officers were able to capture him. Court documents say Ordaz was armed with an altered fully automatic handgun and had $546 in cash in his pocket.

Ordaz also was carrying a backpack with over 20 pre-packaged marijuana packets, an additional 190 grams of marijuana, pills, and a digital scale.

Police say Green tried to get away by running out of the rear of the nail shop, but was later caught by officers and taken into custody. Over $8,000 was located in his pants pocket at the time of the arrest, police say.

According to court documents, the Charger driven by Green was stolen last month out of Appling Farms. Police said the drive-out tags on the Charger had incorrect font and incorrect placement of the TN seal. The tag also started with a “S” instead of a “Q”.

A green ski mask and bolt cutters were also located inside of the vehicle.

All four suspects were charged with theft of property, possession of burglary tools and possession of marijuana with intent.

Rodgers also has gun charges. Green was additionally charged with altering an auto plate.

Ordaz and Green were both charged with evading arrest.

