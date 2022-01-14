Thinking Small: A New Tool for Decoding the Brain’s Chemical Signals

Bowel inflammation, impaired intestinal epithelial barrier (IEB), and gut dysbiosis could represent early events in Parkinson's disease (PD). This study examined, in a descriptive manner, the correlation among enteric Î±-synuclein, bowel inflammation, impairments of IEB and alterations of enteric bacteria in a transgenic (Tg) model of PD before brain pathology. Human A53T Î±-synuclein Tg mice were sacrificed at 3, 6, and 9 months of age to evaluate concomitance of enteric inflammation, IEB impairments, and enteric bacterial metabolite alterations during the early phases of Î±-synucleinopathy. The molecular mechanisms underlying the interplay between Î±-synuclein, activation of immune/inflammatory responses and IEB alterations were investigated with in vitro experiments in cell cultures. Tg mice displayed an increase in colonic levels of IL-1Î², TNF, caspase-1 activity and enteric glia activation since 3 months of age. Colonic TLR-2 and zonulin-1 expression were altered in Tg mice as compared with controls. Lipopolysaccharide levels were increased in Tg animals at 3 months, while fecal butyrate and propionate levels were decreased. Co-treatment with lipopolysaccharide and Î±-synuclein promoted IL-1Î² release in the supernatant of THP-1 cells. When applied to Caco-2 cells, the THP-1-derived supernatant decreased zonulin-1 and occludin expression. Such an effect was abrogated when THP-1 cells were incubated with YVAD (caspase-1 inhibitor) or when Caco-2 were incubated with anakinra, while butyrate incubation did not prevent such decrease. Taken together, early enteric Î±-synuclein accumulation contributes to compromise IEB through the direct activation of canonical caspase-1-dependent inflammasome signaling. These changes could contribute both to bowel symptoms as well as central pathology.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO