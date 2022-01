The Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a dominating victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week without one of their top playmakers, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, as backup Jerick McKinnon stepped up with a huge performance. Edwards-Helaire, who has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury, hasn’t played since Week 16. Kansas City will need the former LSU star now more than ever, as halfback Darrell Williams was unable to practice on Wednesday. As it turns out, the Chiefs received an uplifting Edwards-Helaire update out of Wednesday’s practice, as reported by NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO