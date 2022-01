The 'Revolve' lamp is an unexpected kind of illuminator for those seeking out a new method of brightening up their space by avoiding conventional alternatives that are presently on the market. The lamp is characterized by its lamp-shaped construction that is achieved with 100% recycled materials that have been 3D-printed and formed with a functionless lightbulb on the interior. The frame of the lamp is the portion that will actually illuminate to provide passive or targeted lighting according to the preferences of the user.

