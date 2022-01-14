ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Late Ross Docherty goal earns Partick Thistle draw with Kilmarnock

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Scottish Championship promotion rivals Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Firhill.

It looked like Killie would climb to the top of the table, above leaders Arbroath, when Oli Shaw put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

The spot-kick was awarded after Richard Foster was adjudged to have handled the ball.

However, Ross Docherty struck three minutes from time to rescue a draw and keep fifth-placed Thistle on the coat-tails of the teams above them, with a game in hand on some clubs. Kilmarnock sit second.

