WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 4:40 p.m. Update: Officials with KYTC tell WYMT the section of I-75 that was shut down in Whitley County is back open. However, we’re told they are asking drivers to stay off of the busy road and others in the District 11 region as conditions get worse to give their crews time to work.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO