ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Leaping in Time! NBC Orders Pilot of ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot

Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like you can go home again! Over the past few years, television has been overtaken by returning shows long (and not-so-long) after cancellation. From sitcoms and game shows to dramas and cartoons, the list of TV reboots and revivals is a long one. While some series, including Frasier and...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll With Kellie Martin Starring Lands Put Pilot Order at NBC

NBC has given a put pilot order to a followup to the early ’90s drama series “Life Goes On,” with original series star Kellie Martin set to return. The new iteration of the show was first announced as being in the works back in September as part of Nkechi Okoro Carroll’s new overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Okoro Carroll will write and executive produce the show under her Rock My Soul Productions banner. Lindsay Dunn of Rock My Soul will also executive produce, while Martin and Chad Lowe will produce. Michael Braverman serves as executive consultant. Lowe appeared on the show...
TV SERIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Murderville, Degrassi, Quantum Leap + More!

WILL ARNETT ANNOUNCES IMPROVISATIONAL 'MURDERVILLE' SERIES: Will Arnett announced Thursday (Jan. 13th) that his new comedy series, Murderville, will premiere February 3rd on Netflix. The six-episode series will feature a new murder case and a celebrity guest star each week. The twist is that the celebrity will have to improvise because “they have no idea what is about to happen to them.” The first season will feature guest stars like Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melonie Diaz
Person
Sarah Jeffery
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Eric Mccormack
Person
Ed Westwick
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Murderville’ Premiere Date, ‘Shadow and Bone’ Adds Cast, New ‘Degrassi’ Series, The CW Developing ‘Justice U’, ‘Quantum Leap’ Pilot Order, ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date, ‘Kid Cosmic’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix’s upcoming new improvised scripted comedy series Murderville premieres February 3. Based on the British series Murder in Successville, Murderville sees celebrity guests team up as Will Arnett’s partner on a new murder case. Each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle (Arnett) will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. The celebrities featured in the six episodes are Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: A Quantum Leap Revival Is Headed to NBC, Naomi Has a Decent Start for The CW, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. There have been rumors for quite a while of a Quantum Leap reboot/revival with both creator Donald P. Bellisario and star Scott Bakula supporting a return to the time travel series, and now NBC has officially ordered a pilot for a revival. Variety gives the following description of the project:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Time#Will Grace#Us Weekly#Quantum Leap#Bell#Barbarian#Cw
Miami Herald

Unforgettable WB Hunks: Where Are They Now?

Hello, handsome! The WB was a teenager’s dream network before it became The CW in 2006, giving fans a ton of eye candy to look at on all of its hit series. From Summerland and Supernatural to What I Like About You and Charmed, The WB was all about bringing the hottest actors to the forefront, and fans won’t soon forget the hunky men that used to grace their TV screens on the channel.
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Classic cult sci-fi series Quantum Leap getting reboot treatment

Quantum Leap was one of the best sci-fi shows of the ‘90s, which actually had very little sci-fi in it. The premise: a man from the future Sam Becket (played by Scott Bakula) takes part in a time travel experiment that goes wrong and dooms him to a life of leaping into other people’s lives of the past.
TV SERIES
FOX2now.com

Could Scott Bakula have a role in proposed ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot?

ST. LOUIS–The series which made Kirkwood High School alum Scott Bakula a name in television and sci-fi circles is reportedly getting the reboot/sequel treatment. The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets report that a project tied to Quantum Leap, which aired on NBC from 1989-1993, has been given a pilot order by the network. The time-travel drama starred Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a scientist who “finds himself trapped in the past, “leaping” into the bodies of different people on a regular basis and sorting out their problems whilst trying to get back home to his own time.”
KIRKWOOD, MO
Deadline

‘Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown’ TV Series Adaptation In Works At Apple With Gina Rodriguez To Star & EP

Apple has put in development a television series adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, with former Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez set to star and executive produce, sources have confirmed to Deadline. The project hails from Almodovar’s El Deseo banner, Rodiguez’s I Can and I Will Productions, 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate TV. Noelle Valdivia (Masters Of Sex) will pen the series adaptation. Rodriguez will play Pepa in the potential series, the role played by Carmen Maura in the film, which would feature a mix of English and Spanish, sources tell Deadline. Almodovar will...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Debut

Two Star Trek shows received their orders for new seasons Tuesday. Paramount+ has renewed flagship series Star Trek: Discovery for a fifth season and, more unusually, renewed the upcoming spin-off Strange New Worlds for a second season before the first season debuts. In addition, the streamer announced premiere dates for Discovery, Strange New Worlds and season two of Picard. Discovery’s fourth season will return from its winter break with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. Picard will launch Thursday, March 3, and then Strange New Worlds will have its series debut Thursday, May 5. The scheduling strategy will keep fresh live-action Trek episodes on...
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

Kim Cattrall Subtly Weighs In After ‘SATC’ Fan Disses ‘Trashy’ Revival

Seriously shady? Kim Cattrall subtly weighed in after a Sex and the City fan praised her decision not to return for the show’s HBO Max revival, And Just Like That. “So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff ,” a Twitter user wrote on Tuesday, January 18, following the 65-year-old actress’ debut in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. “If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes … I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef & Ian Duff Join ABC Revival Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff have been cast as series regulars in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law. They join original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, in the revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff all play new characters. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

Jodie Sweetin Is Engaged to Mescal Wasilewski After 4 Years Together

She said yes! Jodie Sweetin is engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski. The Full House alum, 39, announced the news on Monday, January 17. “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,” she captioned a selfie via Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Nicole Ari Parker: I Didn’t Replace Kim Cattrall in ‘And Just Like That’

Not a replacement! While fans were disappointed to learn that Kim Cattrall would not reprise her role as Samantha Jones on HBO Max’s And Just Like That, the creative team brought in a new slate of characters to complete the Manhattan-based trio’s friendship circle. However, according to Nicole Ari Parker, they are not replacing Carrie Bradshaw’s former bestie.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy