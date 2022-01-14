ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubameyang among trio omitted from Gabon match due to heart problems

By Daniel Rouse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mario Lemina, and Axel Meye were left out of Gabon's Africa Cup of Nations group-stage meeting with Ghana on Friday due to heart problems. "According to the CAF (Confederation of African Football) medical commission, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meye, and Mario...

Sports
