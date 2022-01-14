ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activate Good curates socially distanced volunteer opportunities for MLK Day/Dignity Week

 5 days ago

With the Omicron surge and wintry weather gripping parts of Central Carolina, Activate Good, a nonprofit, has curated a list of ways you can give back without even leaving your home.

Holidays such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Tuesday, are also a day of service when many volunteers give their time or find other ways to give back to the community.

"So Activate Good has curated a list of volunteer opportunities around the Triangle during what we actually called Dignity Week ," said Amber Smith, Executive Director of Activate Good . "It is the MLK Day of Service but expanded into a week of opportunities. We figure in this sort of environment and the world that we're living in offering as much flexibility as possible has worked out really well for us.

"So, it is a week of opportunities," Smith added. "Many of those do occur on Monday, some also occur on Saturday, hopefully before the weather really hits us too. So, on our website, Activategood.org you can see a list of those opportunities that are part of Dignity Week/MLK Day of Service. We still have several open, some are in person, but we've also got tree plantings and packaging diapers for babies and families. We have lots of ideas like that. And also, some remote opportunities where you can conduct your own drive for diapers or hygiene materials to help out some of the families in need in our region."

Smith said the need for volunteers and giving back is great not only because of the pandemic but also the drop in interest following the holidays.

"So, it's important to stay involved and think of ways that you can help out in those early months of the year to when we see a dip in the resources that our partners are getting," Smith said.

