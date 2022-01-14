ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julian Edelman Claps Back At Ray Lewis Over Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Jab

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Julian Edelman’s six-figure Super Bowl wager created plenty of buzz, with some critics wondering whether the former Patriots wide receiver is crazy for betting $100,000 that New England will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next month with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance. Hall of Fame linebacker...

nesn.com

CBS Baltimore

Ravens Re-Sign CB Kevon Seymour For 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens re-signed cornerback Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season, returning a depth player that helped an injury-depleted secondary during the 2021 season, the team announced Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Between Week 15-18, Seymour played in 69% or more of the team’s defensive snaps during the final four games of the season, according to Pro Football Reference. On the season, Seymour had 25 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. He appeared in nine games overall and started two, against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. A former 6th round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016, the 28-year-old Seymour has also had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens will look to get healthy at cornerback next season after losing two Pro Bowlers — Marcus Peters before the 2021 season started even started and Marlon Humphrey after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith are unrestricted free agents. Further down the depth chart, Chris Westry is also a restricted free agent and Khalil Dorsey is an exclusive rights free agent, the team said.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
NESN

Skip Bayless Had Full-Fledged Meltdown About Cowboys’ Loss To 49ers

Skip Bayless has been a Cowboys fan for decades, so he’s no stranger to postseason heartbreak. That didn’t make Sunday’s outcome at AT&T Stadium any easier for the FOX Sports 1 personality to accept, however. Bayless was beside himself after Dallas lost to San Francisco in frustrating...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Bold Statement On Bills Rivalry After Blowout Loss

Adrian Phillips believes the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are closer than Saturday’s lopsided scoreline would indicate. In fact, the veteran Patriots safety said Monday there is no gap between his team and the AFC East rival Bills, who are moving on to the divisional round after routing New England 47-17 on wild-card weekend.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Sign Six Players To Future Contracts After Wild-Card Playoff Exit

The New England Patriots locked up some young talent Monday, signing six players to future contracts. Five of those players finished the 2021 season on the Patriots’ practice squad:. WR Kristian Wilkerson. WR Tre Nixon. RB Devine Ozigbo. OL Will Sherman. K Quinn Nordin. The sixth, wide receiver Malcolm...
NFL
NESN

Raiders Reportedly Request To Interview Patriots Assistant, Exec

The Las Vegas Raiders have their eyes on New England as they search for a new head coach and general manager. The Raiders requested permission to interview Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, according to reports Monday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
NFL
NESN

Bruce Arians Explains Why He Smacked Bucs Player During Pile-Up

Bruce Arians wanted to make sure his team didn’t take a foolish penalty Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. So, the Buccaneers head coach quite literally took matters into his own hands. As a swarm of Tampa Bay and Philadelphia players came together in the second half of the...
NFL
