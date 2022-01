The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lucille A. Savino, 88, whose first love was theater, as she played piano by ear and had an operatic voice, besides being a fabulous dancer, and who got her cosmetology license and embarked on a career as a hairstylist after raising four children, died Jan. 11, 2022.

