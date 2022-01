In case anyone thought the name of General Motors' accessory "power bar" that'll debut in the all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV was the end of the "power" naming scheme for its abilities to charge up and power other things, from tools to your house, think again. The PowerBase name is mostly officially official, and it won't be up for grabs should any wandering eyes and ears happen to come up with the same tag. Since there is power in names, General Motors has begun registering a trademark for its PowerBase term as applied to a power inverter.

