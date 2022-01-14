ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Definitely Still Too Early to Know About How I Met Your Father Season 2

By Amanda Prahl
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been eight years since How I Met Your Mother ended, and now the spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, is finally arriving on Hulu. The original HIMYM ran for nearly a decade, so naturally, we're all wondering if the new series will get a long run, too. For now,...

Decider.com

What Time Will ‘How I Met Your Father’ Be on Hulu?

The series that spawned a million in-jokes and made you seriously consider naming a bar “Puzzles” is getting a facelift. That’s because this week marks the premiere of How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s sequel series to CBS’ long-running sitcom about dating in New York. But this time around, we’re focusing on a mom instead of a dad, the friends are plenty, and Tinder is threatening to suck all the joy out of dating.
IGN

How I Met Your Father Premiere Video Review

How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. More amusing than funny, the two-part How I Met Your Father premiere presents a bog-standard multi-camera sitcom that neither treads interesting stylistic ground the way its predecessor did, nor presents characters or relationships that are nearly as engaging. It does, however, feature a long-term narrative hook that could prove to be its saving grace.
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Here's when and where Indian viewers can watch 'How I Met Your Father'

Washington [US], January 14 (ANI): 'How I Met Your Father', which is a spin-off series of the Emmy-winning sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother', will now be available for streaming for Indian viewers. The show, featuring Hilary Duff, is coming to Disney Hotstar on January 19. The news was shared...
Times and Democrat

Worth Watching: ‘How I Met Your Father,’ Fatherhood on ‘This Is Us,’ Broadway’s Reopening, ‘Abbott’ Struggles with Tech

Hilary Duff leads a fresh ensemble in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, a new twist on the Mother formula. Fathers have their say, if not always their way, in a moving episode of This Is Us. PBS’ Great Performances looks at how Broadway reopened after the long pandemic hiatus. Abbott Elementary exposes an educational generation gap when the school is gifted a new and confusing computer program.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
/Film

How I Met Your Father Review: An Immediately Likable New Chapter

The story of "How I Met Your Father" was a long one, even before Kim Cattrall's Sophie sat down in the year 2050 to tell it to her son. The idea of a "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off series was first announced in 2013, before the much-loved sitcom even ended, but didn't come to fruition until nearly a decade later. Now, "How I Met Your Father" is finally here, and it brings with it both the exhilaration of a brand new story, and the easy familiarity of one we already loved. It feels like sliding back into the well-worn bar booth, but this time, with a new group of friends.
The Independent

The 9 Netflix shows that should never have been cancelled

Paris Hilton’s cooking show is the latest Netflix series to be given the chop after just one season.Appearing on Netflix in August 2021, Cooking with Paris saw the socialite and TV personality in the kitchen with her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, her mum Kathy and sister Nicky, Demi Lovato and Saweetie.On Tuesday (18 January), Deadline reported that despite the show appearing in Netflix’s top 10 when it launched, Hilton’s show had not been renewed for a second series.Cooking with Paris’s axing follows a wide range of Netflix original shows that have been cancelled after one season. The streamer has...
Newsday

'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: ‘Ozark’ is back, ‘How I Met Your Father’ arrives, and who should host the Oscars?

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Jan. 17-23. For the past three years, the Oscar telecast has proceeded without a host. But this year’s big night, on March 27, will indeed feature a point person, that Hollywood denizen who’s willing to take the thankless job regardless of the fact that his or her performance will likely be panned and perhaps wind up in the annals of Oscar’s worst ever.
ComicBook

How I Met Your Father: The Pilot's Huge HIMYM Easter Egg

Hulu's follow-up series to How I Met Your Mother, titled How I Met Your Father, debuted today on the streaming service. Two episodes dropped, including the series pilot, which introduces audiences to the show's ensemble cast, including Hilary Duff (Lizzie Maguire), Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars), and Josh Peck (Drake and Josh). While these characters are not related directly to the cast of How I Met Your Mother, there were two big moments likely to bring a smile to the face of longtime fans of the original series. One comes right at the beginning of the show, and one at the end.
whdh.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer has dropped

(CNN) — The first trailer for “How I Met Your Father” is here. The “How I Met Your Mother” spinoff series for Hulu tells the story of how Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, meets her son’s father. Cattrall appears in the trailer, saying, “This...
