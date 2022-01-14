ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Volk Field announces Col. Matthew Eakins as new commander

By Jaymes Langrehr
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVOLK FIELD, Wis. — A new commander has been installed at Volk Field, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced Friday. Col. Matthew Eakins began work as the 13th commander in Volk Field’s history on January 10. “I’m excited to be in command...

State
Wisconsin State
Fort Drum Commander instates new COVID-19 restrictions

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 restrictions are in place on the Fort Drum military base. On January 12, 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., issued General Order 1L which addressed COVID-19 mitigation measures for personnel. The order included restriction of movement, travel, visitation, testing, activities, quarantine and isolation.
FORT DRUM, NY
LT. COL. THOMAS ‘THOM’ TAYLOR

Lt. Col. Thomas “Thom” Taylor, USAF-retired, of Hartfield, received his final transfer papers to heaven to be with God on Jan. 17, 2022 after 43 years of distinguished service to the country he loved. He is survived by his devoted wife and partner of 14 years, Patti Johnson Humphrey Taylor; his only daughter, Amber Taylor, and granddaughter, Cailyn Coward, both of Apache Junction, Ariz., and his beautiful, entertaining, white Akita, “Dagny Taggart.” Thom was born in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sept. 17, 1945, to Janet and Terry Taylor and as a toddler moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he met Patti Johnson Humphrey in their Lutheran catechism class when they were both 12 years old. He graduated from Stranahan High School in 1963, and earned degrees from Florida State University (“Go Noles!”) in Tallahassee, Fla., and George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Subsequently, he went to Squadron Officer School, and Air Intelligence Officer Course, 1967, Air Command and Staff College, 1976, Industrial College of Armed Forces, 1976, and to the Air War College, 1988.
MILITARY
Finalists named in search for new UW System president

MADISON, Wis. — The search committee tasked with finding the next leader of the UW System has announced two finalists for the position. UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James C. Schmidt and law firm CEO Jay O. Rothman are the candidates being considered for the position, according to an announcement made Friday.
MADISON, WI
New Commander Installed at Volk Field

The nation’s premier Air National Guard combat readiness training center received a new commander Jan. 10. Col. Matthew Eakins, a 1996 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, said he was humbled and honored for the opportunity to be Volk Field’s 13th commander. “I’m excited to be in command...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colonel Eakins Becomes 13th Volk Field Commander

The Wisconsin Air National Guard is welcoming a new commander at Volk Field Air Base. Colonel Matthew Eakins says he was humbled and honored be named Volk Field’s 13th commander. Colonel Eakins is replacing Lieutenant Colonel Tom Bauer, who was interim commander at the base. Colonel Leslie Zyzda-Martin was relieved of her duties in November. Volk Field occupies most of the former Wisconsin Military Reservation, where Wisconsin National Guard troops began training in the 1880s.
MILITARY

