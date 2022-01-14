Volk Field announces Col. Matthew Eakins as new commander

Lt. Col. Thomas “Thom” Taylor, USAF-retired, of Hartfield, received his final transfer papers to heaven to be with God on Jan. 17, 2022 after 43 years of distinguished service to the country he loved. He is survived by his devoted wife and partner of 14 years, Patti Johnson Humphrey Taylor; his only daughter, Amber Taylor, and granddaughter, Cailyn Coward, both of Apache Junction, Ariz., and his beautiful, entertaining, white Akita, “Dagny Taggart.” Thom was born in Miami Beach, Fla., on Sept. 17, 1945, to Janet and Terry Taylor and as a toddler moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he met Patti Johnson Humphrey in their Lutheran catechism class when they were both 12 years old. He graduated from Stranahan High School in 1963, and earned degrees from Florida State University (“Go Noles!”) in Tallahassee, Fla., and George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Subsequently, he went to Squadron Officer School, and Air Intelligence Officer Course, 1967, Air Command and Staff College, 1976, Industrial College of Armed Forces, 1976, and to the Air War College, 1988.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO