January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Health Department is asking women 21 years and older not delay when it comes to getting a free cervical cancer screening.
January is Cervical Cancer awareness month and due to the pandemic leaving many people out of work an without health insurance, a study shows that unemployed women are less likely to stay up to date with the screening.
This puts women without insurance a higher risk for cervical cancer.
To find a Cancer Services program in your community, call the Cancer Services Program of the Southern Tier at 778.3900.
