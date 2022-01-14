ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

By Jackie Gillis
 5 days ago

BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Health Department is asking women 21 years and older not delay when it comes to getting a free cervical cancer screening.

January is Cervical Cancer awareness month and due to the pandemic leaving many people out of work an without health insurance, a study shows that unemployed women are less likely to stay up to date with the screening.

This puts women without insurance a higher risk for cervical cancer.

To find a Cancer Services program in your community, call the Cancer Services Program of the Southern Tier at 778.3900.

