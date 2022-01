COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Bryan Acosta on a two year-deal with a club option for an additional season, the club announced today. “We’re delighted to bring a player of Bryan’s quality to Colorado,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “Bryan is a dynamic midfielder with experience within our league and at an international level. His power, technical play and ability on both sides of the ball will be an asset to our midfield. We look forward to welcoming him to our group ahead of the new season.”

MLS ・ 8 HOURS AGO