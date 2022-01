One of Missoula’s most respected physicians, Dr. Walter Peschel, now retired, told KGVO on Wednesday that he has developed a highly successful treatment for COVID 19. Mayor John Engen and the Missoula County Commissioners have all reached out to state and national government officials to take note of Dr. Peschel’s treatment and sponsor a study by the Food and Drug Administration, but have so far been unsuccessful.

