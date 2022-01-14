ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

5 Yummy Fertility Teas That May Be Just What Future Mamas Need

By Us Weekly Staff
 5 days ago
Shutterstock

Pregnancy announcements are all about joy and excitement. While we often see the sonogram photos and the due date, however, we usually don’t hear too much about how long it took to actually become pregnant. We don’t hear about the methods used, the doctor’s visits, the tracking, etc.

Becoming pregnant can be a little complicated and unpredictable for many people, which is why we love brands that create products like fertility teas. Drinking tea is something you might already enjoy anyway, and it’s certainly easy to do. If drinking tea might help you become pregnant, then why not give it a shot? We’ll show you five well-rated, yummy options available right on Amazon!

Pink Stork Fertility Tea

Amazon

This sweet mint tea is 100% organic, caffeine-free and supplemented with herbs with a goal of “supporting your natural fertility and a healthy cycle.” Pink Stork is also women-owned and women-run!

Get the Pink Stork Fertility Tea (20-25 servings) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Secrets Of Tea Get Pregnant Fertility Tea

Amazon

Prefer something with a fruity flavor? This tea, which claims to support the reproductive system to heighten your chance of pregnancy, is great hot or iced. It was formulated to be especially effective for those with PCOS and other hormonal issues!

Get the Secrets Of Tea Get Pregnant Fertility Tea (40 servings) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Pregnancy Tea

Amazon

This raspberry leaf tea is mildly sweet and minty for the best of both worlds. Raspberry leaves are said to “prepare the womb for childbirth,” having been used for thousands of years for this purpose!

Get the Traditional Medicinals Organic Pregnancy Tea (96 servings) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Fairhaven Health FertiliTea

Amazon

This doctor-designed, prenatal mint tea claims to support menstrual cycle regularity and hormone balance to make conception easier. It contains minerals, antioxidants and vitamins!

Get the Fairhaven Health FertiliTea (60 servings) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Female Rituals Fertility Tea

Amazon

This minty, naturally sweet tea is one of many that uses Vitex (chaste berries) to help improve the reproductive system, while also adding in nettle leaf, passion flower and lady’s mantle for improved ovulation, stimulated hormones and more!

Get the Female Rituals Fertility Tea (15 servings) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore more fertility teas here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

