Trump visiting Texas to rally supporters ahead of midterm elections

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former President Donald J. Trump is visiting the Lone Star State at month’s end to rally supporters in the Houston area ahead of the...

Daniel Robledo
5d ago

That baboon is doing what Putin tells him to do, to tear our nation where it cant stand against Russia, N. Korea, and China. Why do you think he's holding these rallies, the baboon is just another citizen just all of us, why do you think he holds these rallies? to continue to weaken our nation against our adversaries, and in what way is Putin doing it, by having each other against each other, destroy from within. One worm can destroy an apple and in the same way the baboon is the worm. People better wake up, before we destroy our country ourselves.

Gail Moulton
5d ago

stay in Florida and keep the hell out of Texas! We don't need you here. we have enough to do with out your bs. We have to get rid of the BS and get back on track to get things done that will help others and not fill up your pocket book! You are a great con man and that is all!

Career Army
5d ago

Lately, everyone Trump endorse is losing. He should be quiet and and stay out of the spotlight. 🤐 Two things he is incapable of doing. 🧡 🍊🤡 BAD NEWS

