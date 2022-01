HOLLYWOOD—I cannot think of a movie that I was more excited to see in years beyond the upcoming “Scream” (2022) that is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. Well, let me take that back I’m usually thrilled about all nostalgic horror until I actually see the movie. Why is that? I think we build up the hype for the movie and place the expectations so high if the movie doesn’t reach those expectations we are beyond disappointed.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO