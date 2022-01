DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is one of the largest MLK celebrations in the nation. Every year, thousands join the march and parade through the streets, honoring his life and legacy. This year, it resumed after a year off due to the pandemic. (credit: CBS) “I feel blessed to be alive in the land of the free,” one supporter told CBS4’s Mekialaya White as he walked along 17th Street and Esplanade. “We’re here to support our Black brothers and sisters, to stand in solidarity,” another chimed in. Pamela McGinnis was also among those participants. She’s been an activist for...

