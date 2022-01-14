Jamie Lynn Spears fires back after Britney slams sister on social media

Jamie Lynn Spears is telling the world she still loves her sister after Britney criticized Jamie Lynn's exclusive interview with ABC News' Juju Chang.

The "...Baby One More Time" singer, 40, posted a lengthy statement to Twitter in response to Jamie Lynn's interview, which aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America" and "Nightline."

Britney, who said she was sick with a fever of 104 degrees, detailed "the 2 things that did bother me that my sister said."

Britney addressed her sister's comment that she was "out of control," writing, "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time .... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ???"

In her ABC News interview, Jamie Lynn said Britney's behavior over the years was "erratic," "paranoid" and "spiraling" in her upcoming personal memoir, "Things I Should Have Said." But she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind" when asked about her sister's mental state now.

Britney also called out Jamie Lynn's tribute performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards, where she performed a medley of her sister's hit songs. Jamie Lynn told ABC News it was "somewhat confusing" why Britney took offense to "a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she's done."

"I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!" Britney wrote in her post, describing what it was like to watch it.

Britney also claimed her family "ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one," and that they love "to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!"

She then promised to take a break from social media, writing, "I won't be doing Instagram for a while. The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I've given enough ... MORE than enough. I was never given back ever what I want ..."

Read Britney's full statement here:

Jamie Lynn, 30, responded to her sister on social media, saying, "Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media."

The "All That" alum said she felt she had to respond because she and her family -- including husband Jamie Watson and daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3 -- are getting "death threats" due to what she called "vague and accusatory posts" from Britney. Jamie Lynn said her sister could "put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

"Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn't going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family's well being," Jamie Lynn wrote.

The "How Could I Want More" singer explained that her book is not about her sister but some of her life experiences involve Britney. She added that she has "worked hard" to build the career she has "in spite of just being someone's little sister."

"There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same," Jamie Lynn concluded. "No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

Read Jamie Lynn's full statement here .

When discussing Britney in her ABC News interview, Jamie Lynn said she was "happy" when her sister's heavily scrutinized conservatorship , which was put in place in 2008, was terminated in November. She said she was Britney's "biggest supporter" and that she helped put her sister in contact with people who could help her end the conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn, who said she "adored" Britney when the two were growing up, wants her sister to know she's loved.

"That love is still there. 100 percent. I love my sister," she told ABC News. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."