ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for the people suspected of two carjackings and three robberies over a three-day span late last year. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Tuesday released security video from a gas station showing one of the suspects they believe is responsible for the five incidents from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30. Police said they are looking for the man in a red tracksuit from the security video and a royal blue Toyota Camry in connection with the following crimes. Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO