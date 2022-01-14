ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Davis to be evaluated early next week

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel clarifies that Anthony Davis will be evaluated early next week.

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: There is optimism within the Lakers organization that Anthony Davis could return to game action sometime during LA’s upcoming GRAMMY road trip, sources told ESPN es.pn/3KcqeKS5:44 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel clarifies that Anthony Davis will be evaluated early next week. – 3:08 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:

✅ 20 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 5 BLK

Jackson Jr. has recorded at least 20 points and five blocks in three of his last four games.

The last NBA player to record three such games in a four-game span was Anthony Davis in 2014. pic.twitter.com/FkcxkHTrPa9:21 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

JJJ last 3 games:

26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 BLK

21 PTS, 12 REB, 5 BLK

20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 BLK

He is the first player with 3 straight 20p/5b games since Anthony Davis in 2014 and the first ever in Grizzlies franchise history. pic.twitter.com/GAyQMQHada10:35 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Anthony Davis participated in an individual on-court workout on Friday, four weeks to the day since spraining the MCL in his left knee. There is optimism within the Los Angeles Lakers organization that the star big man could return to game action sometime during L.A.’s long road trip at the end of the month, sources told ESPN. Davis will be officially reevaluated by team doctors early next week, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. -via ESPN / January 14, 2022

Mike Trudell: There’s no update on Anthony Davis right now, other than that he’ll be reevaluated by the medical staff in the next few days, and we’ll likely hear from AD next week. He’s been out with the left MCL sprain that occurred on Dec. 17 at Minnesota. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 14, 2022

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will play “a lot of the five” when he gets back from injury. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 11, 2022

fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
LeBron James Apologizes To ‘Laker Nation’ After Blowout Loss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Superstar LeBron James issued an apology to Los Angeles Lakers fans Sunday after the team’s latest setback. LeBron James of the Lakers goes to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Jan. 15, 2022 in Denver. (Getty Images) The Denver Nuggets torched the Lakers by 37 points Saturday night. After a four-game winning streak, the Lakers have lost three straight to drop under .500. They have a 21-22 record and are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the competitive Western Conference. “#LakerNation I apologize and I promise we’ll be better!” James tweeted Sunday. The Lakers came into...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers linked to former Anthony Davis teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers may be going after a player that Anthony Davis would have plenty of intel on. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Monday that Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets could be a potential trade target for the Lakers. Pincus also mentions Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic as another candidate that the Lakers may pursue. But he says that any such deal with Houston or Orlando would hinge on either team’s interest in acquiring Talen Horton-Tucker.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Anthony Davis is One Step Closer to a Return

After a big win for the Lakers on Monday night, the good news just keeps coming. It appears that Anthony Davis is making significant progress since he injured his knee. Davis has been out since Dec. 17 when he suffered an MCL sprain that was so painful he collapsed on his way to the locker room when it happened. After Anthony Davis got hurt, it was announced that he would be re-evaluated in about four weeks by the Lakers team doctors.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Anthony Davis Called Jared Dudley For Weight Loss Tips

The good news for the Lakers right now is that they are closing in on a return from Anthony Davis. The way that this team has played over the last week or so, getting back a player of his caliber has to feel good, regardless of how it changes up Frank Vogel's lineup.
NBA
lakersoutsiders.com

Anthony Davis cleared for contact as he tries to return from MCL sprain

The Lakers did the unthinkable. They beat one of the best teams in the NBA in the Utah Jazz in what could be a potential playoff match-up. Also, Russell Westbrook took it back a couple of years and put Rudy Gobert to bed early on a Monday night. What a relief it was to finally see the Lakers play some basketball and once again to give us hope (before bringing us back down to Earth this morning with the Frank Vogel reports). Well, there is more hope on the way. Anthony Davis has been cleared for on-court work with contact, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
NBA
OCRegister

Lakers, facing pressure to win, hope Anthony Davis returns soon

From Russell Westbrook’s seismic dunk over Rudy Gobert to Stanley Johnson’s flex after a fourth-quarter contested layup, Monday’s victory over the Utah Jazz had its share of big, momentum-seizing moments. But as good as it felt to win after a three-game losing streak, the most critical voices...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers provide crucial injury updates on Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn

Monday was a day of both encouraging and discouraging developments for the Los Angeles Lakers. In other words: a Monday. On the court, the Lakers pocketed perhaps their most impressive win of the season — gutting out a 101-95 win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers were lacking any signature wins over top-tier playoff teams since Anthony Davis went down. They got back to .500 (22-22) and improved to 6-8 since Davis sprained the MCL in his left knee on Dec. 17.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Domantas Sabonis to miss significant time?

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle announced during his postgame press conference that Domantas Sabonis “has (a left) ankle sprain that’s probably going to be significant.” The two-time All-Star landed on Russell Westbrook’s foot while going after a rebound at the 4:54 mark of the fourth quarter, fell to the ground and immediately started writhing in pain.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

