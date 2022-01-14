Anthony Davis to be evaluated early next week

Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel clarifies that Anthony Davis will be evaluated early next week.

Source: Twitter @kylegoon

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: There is optimism within the Lakers organization that Anthony Davis could return to game action sometime during LA’s upcoming GRAMMY road trip, sources told ESPN es.pn/3KcqeKS – 5:44 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel clarifies that Anthony Davis will be evaluated early next week. – 3:08 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jaren Jackson Jr. last night:

✅ 20 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 5 BLK

Jackson Jr. has recorded at least 20 points and five blocks in three of his last four games.

The last NBA player to record three such games in a four-game span was Anthony Davis in 2014. pic.twitter.com/FkcxkHTrPa – 9:21 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

JJJ last 3 games:

26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 BLK

21 PTS, 12 REB, 5 BLK

20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 BLK

He is the first player with 3 straight 20p/5b games since Anthony Davis in 2014 and the first ever in Grizzlies franchise history. pic.twitter.com/GAyQMQHada – 10:35 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Anthony Davis participated in an individual on-court workout on Friday, four weeks to the day since spraining the MCL in his left knee. There is optimism within the Los Angeles Lakers organization that the star big man could return to game action sometime during L.A.’s long road trip at the end of the month, sources told ESPN. Davis will be officially reevaluated by team doctors early next week, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. -via ESPN / January 14, 2022

Mike Trudell: There’s no update on Anthony Davis right now, other than that he’ll be reevaluated by the medical staff in the next few days, and we’ll likely hear from AD next week. He’s been out with the left MCL sprain that occurred on Dec. 17 at Minnesota. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 14, 2022

Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will play “a lot of the five” when he gets back from injury. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 11, 2022