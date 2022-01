If you follow your favorite interior designers on social media, you may have noticed them kvetching about project delays. They’re not talking about routine hiccups in the construction and design process. They’re struggling with months-long backorders for imported furniture, soaring shipping costs, and, in many cases, year-long waits for major appliances. At least one decorator posted a cartoon map of the Pacific Ocean with arrows pointing to cargo ships lingering offshore. You want to know where your dining chairs are, eight weeks after the anticipated delivery date? They could be locked in a shipping container, bobbing along on a cargo ship waiting for its turn at an overstressed port. If you order a piece from a domestic factory, it could be lagging behind on orders because of a sick or dwindling workforce.

