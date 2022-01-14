ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Teachers struggle with mental health as COVID drags on

By Jaden Amos, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Today's lead story is from Connie Schultz about teachers. This story is especially dear to me because my mom works at a middle school. Anyone who knows an education worker right now knows the stress they're under. I hope you enjoy the column as much as I did.

By Connie Schultz

Not so long ago, we talked a lot about the heroes among us.

This was just last year, after COVID had driven so many of us into isolation and we were months away from a lifesaving vaccine. We readily acknowledged the courage of others: Medical workers who risked their lives as hospitals flooded with dying COVID patients. Grocery store employees who continued to stock shelves with food and goods delivered by truckers who drove through the night. Delivery workers who kept our pantries full and restaurants open.

And teachers. My goodness, the teachers. So many conversations about how we’d had no idea how hard they worked until parents tried to supervise their children’s remote learning while juggling the daily slog of home and jobs.

Never had I seen so many headlines and social media posts heralding teachers and bemoaning their low pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gxf7u_0dm9Nrm400
Social media is a 'national experiment' on our kids' mental health

By David Mastio

Two decades ago, I got divorced, leaving two little children without an intact family. While the whole process was hard for me, it was harder on my kids.

The science backs that up. Kids of divorce have more trouble in school, display disruptive behavior and suffer depressed mood. My children certainly had their challenges. That's one reason I appreciate Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy's effort to call attention to our children's mental health crisis.

The mental health of children was bad before the coronavirus hit us. In a decade, suicide rates among young people had shot up more than 50%. After pandemic isolation, school closures and quarantines set in, mental health got worse and suicide became even more common, especially for teen girls.

This newsletter was compiled by Jaden Amos.

In times like these, staying home is the new normal. Most love the idea, but for some, it can be quite daunting. Almost three years and several variants later, mental illness sufferers are caught between a rock and a hard place. Whereas “normal” people may find it easier to cope with the times, people who are mentally challenged struggle to keep a sound mind. Especially those who are survivors of the illness. Unfortunately, many have succumb to their illnesses. This adds to the stigma of mental health awareness. So how do those who suffer cope in times like these? Is therapy alone enough?
Duvall shares personal struggles to highlight AFBF mental health effort

CHICAGO — The leader of the American Farm Bureau Federation highlighted the organization’s farm and agricultural mental health initiative by sharing his own personal struggles with an audience at the Illinois Farm Bureau’s annual meeting. “After losing my wife, I went through that difficult time,” said Zippy...
“I regret it now, it’s the worst thing I’ve ever gone through in my life,” Vaccine hesitant man regrets for not taking the vaccine after spending 3 months in hospital

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the last couple of weeks has been on the rise and the trend is expected to continue in the upcoming period until the end of month. According to the health experts, the Omicron peak is expected to take place somewhere between mid-January to the end of month when the country is about to record the highest number of cases in this winter wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
‘COVID eye’ a side effect in children? Boy spends Christmas in hospital with scary reaction to virus

BRISTOL, England — Children who catch the coronavirus typically experience mild symptoms — if any at all. One British child, however, experienced a frightening, but rare side effect now being called “COVID eye.” Nine-year-old Zac Morey spent Christmas in the hospital and almost went blind after doctors say he suffered an allergic reaction to the virus.
KIDS
The WHO Lists New Drugs as Treatments for COVID

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire across the US and Europe, according to the reported data. Finding new ways of tackling the COVID pandemic can only be exhilarating. According to Aljazeera.com, the World Health Organization (WHO) has added two more drugs as recommended treatments for the coronavirus. The recommendations...
PHARMACEUTICALS
