Netflix is raising its prices

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix Inc. raised the price of its monthly subscription packages by $1 to $2 in the U.S., boosting revenue and increasing the money it can spending on programming. The changes, which were posted on Netflix’s website, range from a $1 increase for its basic plan, which allows just one...

