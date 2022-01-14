HDOT warns public of an email phishing scam, “Do not click on it, delete it”
In Hawaii, motor vehicle registration and licensing is conducted by the Counties. DMV information would not be solicited over email, according to HDOT.
In Hawaii, motor vehicle registration and licensing is conducted by the Counties. DMV information would not be solicited over email, according to HDOT.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0