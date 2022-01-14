ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

HDOT warns public of an email phishing scam, “Do not click on it, delete it”

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saA5a_0dm9NHRG00

In Hawaii, motor vehicle registration and licensing is conducted by the Counties. DMV information would not be solicited over email, according to HDOT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Scam#Hdot#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHON2

KHON2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy