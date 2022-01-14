ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Gobert was relatively asymptomatic, expects to return Sunday

 5 days ago
Ben Anderson: Rudy Gobert said he was relatively asymptomatic. Mostly cold symptoms, no cough, just wanted to stay in bed and said he was feeling good when he got his positive PCR test.

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27

Thank you @garyvee the Goat for putting me on a few days ago 🤙🏽, love this historic OG project @Crypto_Skulls 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/VZjDyk3dR17:55 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The slumping and COVID-depleted Utah Jazz got Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay back on Friday. However, the three-time DPOY said the team is not presently at a championship level, and lags behind some Western Conference contenders in terms of “winning habits.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…6:09 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Utah Jazz lost their last 4 games and even Rudy Gobert admits they don’t look like contenders. pic.twitter.com/b0RZjkhsFC5:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert subtweet? pic.twitter.com/tMuFTRiHqG2:51 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert said it was clear that Suns and Warriors are a “step ahead” of the Jazz when it comes to “winning habits.” – 2:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert said his symptoms were “like a little cold” for one day, and he had a fever, but by the next day he felt fine. – 2:36 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert said he expects to play on Sunday. He said he had a fever the first day, and that it felt like a cold — like “something I have had 1,000 times in my life.” – 2:35 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert said he was relatively asymptomatic.

Mostly cold symptoms, no cough, just wanted to stay in bed and said he was feeling good when he got his positive PCR test. – 2:35 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert said he expects to play against the Nuggets on Sunday – 2:34 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert said he expects to play on Sunday for the @Utah Jazz against the @Denver Nuggets.

#takenote | @kslsports

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The slumping and COVID-depleted Utah Jazz got some good news on Friday morning — Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay are out of the NBA’s health and safety protocol. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…1:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have both cleared health and safety protocols – 12:08 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared health and safety protocols for the @Utah Jazz.

Some players still miss games as they return to conditioning so that will be worth watching for Sunday against the Nuggets. – 11:48 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Rudy Gay and Rudy Gobert have cleared protocols, the Jazz announce. – 11:48 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have both cleared COVID protocols – 11:47 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay have cleared the health and safety protocol. – 11:47 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Sources: Rudy Gobert has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Jazz went 1-4 with a 120.8 defensive rating without their All-NBA big man. – 11:28 AM

Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart was initially listed questionable for health and safety protocols because they were waiting for a second test to clarify his status, and now he is officially out and will need two negative tests to clear the protocol. -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / January 14, 2022

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso still hasn’t cleared protocols and won’t travel on Bulls’ upcoming two-game trip to Boston and Memphis -via Twitter @rob_schaef / January 14, 2022

Rod Boone: Kai Jones has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Orlando. -via Twitter @rodboone / January 14, 2022

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Og#Covid#Dpoy#Western Conference#Suns#The Denver Nuggets
