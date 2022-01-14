Rudy Gobert was relatively asymptomatic, expects to return Sunday

Ben Anderson: Rudy Gobert said he was relatively asymptomatic. Mostly cold symptoms, no cough, just wanted to stay in bed and said he was feeling good when he got his positive PCR test.

Source: Twitter @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The slumping and COVID-depleted Utah Jazz got Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay back on Friday. However, the three-time DPOY said the team is not presently at a championship level, and lags behind some Western Conference contenders in terms of “winning habits.” sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:09 PM

The Utah Jazz lost their last 4 games and even Rudy Gobert admits they don’t look like contenders. pic.twitter.com/b0RZjkhsFC – 5:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert subtweet? pic.twitter.com/tMuFTRiHqG – 2:51 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert said it was clear that Suns and Warriors are a “step ahead” of the Jazz when it comes to “winning habits.” – 2:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert said his symptoms were “like a little cold” for one day, and he had a fever, but by the next day he felt fine. – 2:36 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert said he expects to play on Sunday. He said he had a fever the first day, and that it felt like a cold — like “something I have had 1,000 times in my life.” – 2:35 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert said he was relatively asymptomatic.

Mostly cold symptoms, no cough, just wanted to stay in bed and said he was feeling good when he got his positive PCR test. – 2:35 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Eric Walden @tribjazz

The slumping and COVID-depleted Utah Jazz got some good news on Friday morning — Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay are out of the NBA’s health and safety protocol. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Sources: Rudy Gobert has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Jazz went 1-4 with a 120.8 defensive rating without their All-NBA big man. – 11:28 AM

