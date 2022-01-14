Why Uber’s CEO is apologizing to dogs

Uber's advertisement business is not just limited to sponsored listings on Uber Eats. Uber Eats, owned by Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), debuted its first in-app ad format with sponsored restaurant listings on August 11, 2020, allowing restaurants to market their menu items. Uber Eats experimented with the new strategy to boost sales during the pandemic when restaurants were closed for in-house dining. To encourage restaurants to test the new format, the company offered $25 million in marketing credits to small and medium-sized businesses facing challenges from pandemic-related restrictions. The ad analytics for sponsored listings appeared promising for restaurants with limited marketing budgets and facing financial pressures due to the pandemic. Uber’s new business strategy offered restaurants the opportunity to improve their marketing strategies to reach a wider customer base and earn higher returns, and I believe the recent success of this advertisement business could go a long way in helping Uber turn profitable. At Leads From Gurus, we invested in Uber at a cost of $41.51 per share, and I believe the company is deeply undervalued today (please check my other articles on Uber here).

