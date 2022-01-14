ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Why Uber’s CEO is apologizing to dogs

By Jade Yan
Advertising Age
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has issued an apology—and $10 off—for peoples’ furry friends after a recent Uber Eats commercial caused some dogs to become overexcited. In the ads, which are part of Uber Eats' “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign, a doorbell rings every time an Uber Eats delivery is made. The...

adage.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

There’s a Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to The Bathroom

You’re trying to get a few seconds of peace and quiet while you’re on the porcelain throne, but suddenly you feel something soft and furry at your feet. Now it’s licking your leg. Yep, that’s Lassie curling up in your pants. And while you love your dog to bits, the behavior is quite curious, after all, it’s not like you’re leaving the house, right? So, why do dogs follow you to the bathroom? We asked Dr. Crista Coppola, PhD, Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWaggers.com for some answers.
PETS
Discover Mag

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Is it even possible to write about why dogs bark without conjuring up the image of a particular Far Side cartoon? You know, the one which features a researcher donning an intricate dog decoder cap while listening in on the neighboring canines who are all apparently just saying, “Hey?"
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Why dogs love to lick their owners’ faces

As universal as the love for our dogs may be, there’s one area where pet parents are divided: licking. Whether you tolerate or hate it, it’s impossible not to notice your pup’s wet tongue when they decide it’s time to give you a bath – though it’s not always clear what exactly they’re up to.
PETS
SKIFT

Podcast: Uber CEO on Bringing Everything to You

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel. Uber’s CEO doesn’t want to offer a super app for everything, but he believes his company is in the best position to bring consumers anything they need, from rides, to food, to medicine, and more.
TRAFFIC
The Intercept

Uber CEO Admits Company Can Afford Labor Protections for Drivers

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reassured investors concerned about new European Union regulations in December, telling a group of bankers that his company can continue to thrive even under rules that would force it to hire drivers as employees. “We can make any model work,” Khosrowshahi said when asked about potential...
BUSINESS
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MacRumors Forums

Uber's Apple Watch App No Longer Works

Uber appears to have silently ended support for its Apple Watch app last month, and multiple Uber users have noticed that they are no longer able to hail a ride from their wrists. Curiously, Uber has not removed the Uber Apple Watch app from the App Store. The app is...
CELL PHONES
Financial World

San Francisco’s Uber to phase out Brazil restaurant delivery business

On Thursday, Uber Technologies, the San Francisco, California-headquartered American multinational ride-sharing industry trailblazer, had issued a statement saying that the closely monitored Silicon Valley’s scintillating start-up would wrap up its Uber Eats operation in Brazil from March 7, illustrating a likely strap line of defeat amid intensifying competition from home-grown food delivery start-ups.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Seeking Alpha

A Closer Look At Uber's Advertisement Business

Uber's advertisement business is not just limited to sponsored listings on Uber Eats. Uber Eats, owned by Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), debuted its first in-app ad format with sponsored restaurant listings on August 11, 2020, allowing restaurants to market their menu items. Uber Eats experimented with the new strategy to boost sales during the pandemic when restaurants were closed for in-house dining. To encourage restaurants to test the new format, the company offered $25 million in marketing credits to small and medium-sized businesses facing challenges from pandemic-related restrictions. The ad analytics for sponsored listings appeared promising for restaurants with limited marketing budgets and facing financial pressures due to the pandemic. Uber’s new business strategy offered restaurants the opportunity to improve their marketing strategies to reach a wider customer base and earn higher returns, and I believe the recent success of this advertisement business could go a long way in helping Uber turn profitable. At Leads From Gurus, we invested in Uber at a cost of $41.51 per share, and I believe the company is deeply undervalued today (please check my other articles on Uber here).
ECONOMY
KSAT 12

Uber and Lyft Do’s and Don’ts for Safe Rides

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Ridesharing, a decade ago the closest thing we had was the carpool to work and school, now it’s the norm to hit your app and have a complete stranger pick you up and drive you wherever you need to go. But there are dangers to think about.
ORLANDO, FL

